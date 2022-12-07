Leo Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022

Dear Leo, stay prepared to see a positive impact on your lifestyle today as the Moon continues to transit in Aquarius. Due to this, you'll be turning extra lucky for those who are close to you on both the personal and professional fronts. Also, you might finally end up meeting someone with whom you want to spend your entire life. Just one suggestion, take baby steps rather than hurrying on to things. Health-wise, everything looks great and excellent for you today.

Today, you might sense an emotion that can lead you to flirt with someone in your office. If you're single, it's irrefutably a great moment. But if you're in a relationship, things can get a bit serious. So, plan your moves wisely as this will decide your current lifestyle.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be it the students or officegoers, it's going to be a great and productive day for both of them. Career advancement and peer group recognition are also on the stars today. Have a great day ahead without worrying much about your career as everything looks safe and positive.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

Today is the day when you'll achieve success in almost all spheres. Similar is the case with your financial life. Some good monetary gains can be expected during the day that will make your remaining day really wonderful and exciting. You can also plan to spend some amount on your family and friends without any hesitation.

Favorable Colours: Peacock Green and Light Purple

Favorable Numbers: 5, 8, 17, and 21

