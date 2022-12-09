Leo Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022

Keep your argumentative nature in check today as it can act as a hurdle for you in both your personal and professional lives. Also, you're likely to stay a bit agitated today which will result in mood swings. Try wrapping up the work quickly at go home for having a relaxing time with your near and dear ones. Also, do not act impulsively over things that can later make the situation turn worsen. Health-wise, you need to start practicing yoga and meditation to stay fit and rejuvenated.

Some issues might be affecting your spouse today coming from the in-laws' side. Try to understand what's going wrong along with communication to arrive at a solution. Remember that such issues can easily be dealt with if you're understanding and supportive. If not, there are probably many issues that you need to address in times to come.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

If you're feeling to expand your wings professionally, now is the right time. You can look out for some openings around your field that are offering a great designation and package to the potential candidates. However, do not let anyone know about your planning in the current organization.

Leo Wealth Horoscope Today

Remember to have a calculative approach toward your financial life to deal with various challenges smartly. The day will accompany some ups and downs which are a part and parcel of financial life. Though, your pre-planned approach won't be affecting you personally that much.

Favorable Colours: Teal and Maroon

Favorable Numbers: 3, 9, 14, and 22

