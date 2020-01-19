Leo Horoscope Today, January 19, 2020: Singles may meet their special ones; See daily astrology prediction

Leo Daily Horoscope, 19 January 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Leo, January 19, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:

Leo

Leo sign people will be in an upbeat and energetic form. A new business deal may come through. Salaried people may be given a new project to work upon. Single people may finally meet their special ones. You may complete a prestigious project. People will appreciate you for that. There will be love and harmony at home. There will be an inflow of money.

Credits :Getty Images

