Leo Horoscope Today, January 20, 2020: Marital life to remain good; See daily astrology prediction

Leo Daily Horoscope, January 20, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Here's what people belonging to the Leo sign will have to look forward to, today.

Leo sign people will spend a good day on the occupational front. You may get some new proposals in relation to your job or business. You will face obstacles in property-related issues and may also waste a big amount on them. Your marital life will remain good. Take care of your health as skeletal and joints’ pain will affect you.

