Leo Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022

Today stars are in favour for you. Those who are looking for a new beginning can commence their business or can even begin their new love sojourn today. Today is gainful in each and every aspect. Health-wise today might be filled with exhaustion and tedious energy. You might be occupied with work today and may face some challenges. Spend extra time with your partner today to wipe off your stress and end the day on an exciting and enjoyable note. Dietary restrictions should be put to maintain your vigour.

Your domestic front will be filled with joy and contentment today. You are going to meet a bunch of relatives today who will appreciate you while showering you with love and multiple gifts. Do enjoy the time with them and make memories instead of taking stress about uncontrolled work events.

Career

On the professional front, you will be facing multiple problems today. Your opinions might not be appreciated by your office colleagues and that can further entangle the threads of your connection with them. Welcome the opinions, thoughts and perceptions of other co-workers within your boundaries to avoid any problems.

Health

Your health might disturb you today as proliferated work responsibilities can lead to strain and distress. Headaches can rise and minimal health-related issues can take a toll on your productivity.

Love

Today, your love life comes out to be auspicious. Mutual affection and understanding will grow, and your partner will surprise you and make you feel special. Married couples might end up spending peaceful time with each other after their regular chores.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange