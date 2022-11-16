Leo Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022

The day will be calm for Leos. We may now lay to rest any worries that have been persisting. You'll be able to work at your absolute best because of your perfect health and upbeat mindset. You'll get the chance to use a skill you didn't realise you possessed today at work. Your connections will soon return to normal, so don't be afraid to communicate your feelings. It's a great idea today to share your strategy or creative concepts with your supervisor.

Things with the family will get worse today. You and your brother may have property disputes that are a problem for you. Coming to a compromise among family members could take some time. Today, money will be incredibly important.

Career

Today suggests that those who desire to change careers would receive assistance. You'll be dubbed the business super power by your supervisor. Even your co-workers will respect your achievement. Today is a great idea to discuss your plan or innovative ideas with your boss.

Health

Injury is a possibility; proceed with extreme caution. Avoid sustaining any repetitive motion injuries today. A balanced diet might be beneficial. For a successful day ahead, engage in some meditative activities and exercise.

Love

Your current partnership is strong and needs your work to rekindle its vibrancy. Your family's acceptance of your choice of relationship will make you very happy right now. It's possible that you're planning to surprise your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green