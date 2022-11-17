Leo Horoscope Today, November 17, 2022

A joyous and contented day is waiting for you ahead. You will be filled with positive oomph today which will add up to your productivity. Let go of any kind of grudges and try to perceive everything from a positive perspective to keep yourself in a better frame of mind. Your lover can turn some minor complications into major controversies. Steer clear of disputes to remain composed and try to figure out why she's throwing this tantrum. Your physique is in excellent shape. Minimal eye problems might hit you today. Take rest and decrease your screen time for good results.

You might face some domestic drama today which can clutter your mental well-being. Do not pay much heed to it and try to solve it with utmost sincerity to decrease the risk of escalation. An emotional distance from your family might stress you out.

Career

The students who are awaiting results might get good scores. Those who are confused about their careers shall make a decision today. A lot of prospects will knock on your door. Do not overthink and take a decision to catch up on your growth.

Health

Your health will be fine today but due to increased screen time, your eye might strain a bit. Some eye allergies can also arise. Do not ignore the symptoms and try to take preventative measures to decrease the risk of complications.

Love

Do not take emotions lightly and try to understand your partner. If you are looking for a partner, then look around as it is already near you. Married people might end up in squabbles with their one and only. People who are committed to a relationship will end up in a cosy time with their partner today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Horoscope Today, November 17, 2022