Leo Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022

You will be enjoying yourself with your friends and family today. You will make new connections today that will be beneficial for your professional growth. Your productivity will be great today but do not be overconfident as it might land you in multiple problems. Your love connections will flow smoothly today. You may remain in good shape. Not even minor ailments will touch you today. Do indulge in a nourishing lifestyle to reap the maximum benefits.

Today, your caring nature will bring people closer to you. Your family members will get closer to you which will aid in enhancing your self-confidence. Do not bring up any topics that will create disputes.

Career

Business opportunities will flow your way. You may be given charge of handling tasks independently. Do not get overconfident as it may lessen all your bright chances of a promotion. Let your work speak for itself.

Health

Though your health will stay in fine fettle today, you may have to pay attention to your stomach-related problems. You may enjoy the benefits of a sound mind and a healthy body. Do not push yourself beyond your limits.

Love

Your partner is likely to approach you with a romantic proposal, filling you up with joy. An exciting new relationship seems to be on the cards. You and your partner may enjoy the time together as it is likely to turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

