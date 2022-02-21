Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are blatantly honest

We are sure you must have come across a person who is brutally honest to your face. If they like a thing they will tell you, if not, they are not the ones who would be pretending to like it. They never sugarcoat things and are extremely honest about even the smallest things.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who are blatantly honest, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are extremely honest. They would speak the truth even if it’s at the cost of appearing rude. They are clear with their intentions and will never lie just to please the other person. They want people to improve and grow, hence they would always be giving their genuine feedback on things while also helping you with suggestions.

Aquarius

An Aquarius, just like Leo, is blatantly honest about almost everything. They don’t have a filter in their mouth and would always say whatever comes to their mind naturally. Aquarius also are not the ones who would think before speaking, while this habit may attract them some hate but then they do everything with good intentions.

Aries

An Aries is also the extremely honest one. People with this zodiac sign make sure they are telling nothing but the truth. Aries also believe they are not giving people false hopes and are making sure that they help people by giving genuine advice or feedback.

Libra

Libras make for great leaders, and this is a known fact. What sets Libra apart is that they are blatantly honest. They won’t mind speaking the truth no matter what the outcome be. Libras are not only honest but efficient, too. If you ever ask for genuine advice from Libra, brace yourself for a blatantly honest one.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who love to dominate