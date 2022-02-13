Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are blessed with good luck

We all know that one person whose stars always favour him or her. They attract good vibes, success, happiness, fame, power and money towards them. No matter even if they are laid back in things, the results are always positive.

And in case you are wondering how’s that even possible, where do they get so much good luck from, astrology may have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are blessed with good luck, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos have bright stars. They always get the best just like they want it to be. They always attract happiness and positivity. They are optimistic and hopeful. Their hard work always pays off well and they are likely to be extremely successful in life. Their love and work life is destined to be happy and settled.

Aquarius

An Aquarius gets what they want, however, they might have to work a little harder for it but the results are always in their favour. Aquarians are happy-go-lucky people and they believe in spreading happiness wherever they do. They have a feel-good vibe to them and they are the lucky ones in many of the things.

Taurus

A Taurus is also blessed with good luck. They are fortunate enough to crack the best deals and earn the star employer award every month. A Taurus usually works really hard in order to achieve what they want. While the results might not be what exactly they had wanted, that said they do get favoured a little more by their luck.

Libra

Libras are leaders for a reason. They are blessed with good luck and their luck also affects their team. They get the best results, positive responses and are always in for high achievements. Libras are optimistic and confident people and this is why their luck favours them every time. Libras won’t mind working extra hard than anyone else and earning their desired results in everything they do.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

