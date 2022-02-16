Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are the most fierce

We all know that person who is fierce as fire and there’s absolutely nothing that can stop them. They face their fears with courage and laugh off all the destructive criticisms thrown at them. They are strong-headed, disciplined, and have solutions to almost everything in life.

This is why, at least, once we all have stopped and thought how fierce they can be and why nothing seems to bother them much. We have an answer. Astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are the most fierce, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are fire signs. Leos can never bow down. They stand tall and fierce against injustice. Whenever at fault, they are the first ones to accept their mistakes, and when they know they haven’t done anything wrong, they don’t hesitate in standing up for themselves. They clap back at their haters and believe in answering with their actions and not words.

Virgo

Virgos are also fierce people; they don’t fear anything. They are brave with their approach and there’s nothing that can stop them. Virgos give it back to the haters a hard way and they don’t take anything personally.

Gemini

Just like Virgos, Geminis, too, are fierce and bold. They stand up for themselves and don’t take unnecessary attitudes from anyone. They are otherwise calm and patient but when it comes to their own selves, they will not fear anything or anyone.

Libra

Libras are also fierce as fire. Libras never give up. They are risk-takers and see everything as a challenge. They have a spirit that never dies and this is why they are always energetic. Libras make sure they put their points across clearly even if it doesn’t go down well with others.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

