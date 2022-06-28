Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are struggling to get through the year

We all hope that every new year brings with it a bout of good luck and new opportunities. Yet, not everyone revels in the joy of knowing that things are going exactly as they expected. In fact, some star signs come to realise that they have been struggling with their work life or their love live throughout the year. From Leo to Libra, see some Zodiac signs who are struggling to get through the year.

Leo

A Leo derives a lot of their self-worth from their career. This is probably why they give their 200% at work and throw themselves into office projects whenever they are feeling low or upset. However, this also means that they often fail to strike a healthy work life balance. This is one of the reasons why this fire sign is struggling to get through 2022.

Libra

Libra is one of the only air signs who takes the longest to get over heart break. They throw themselves into their emotions much like water signs do, and often stay in denial about the break up. However, this does them no favours as being in a constant state of emotional turmoil takes away the focus from work and their mental health making it a tough year for them.

Scorpio

Scorpio is someone whose personal life and relationships take precedence over their career. So, having a special someone in their life who they value and who values them in return means a great deal to them. Being good at their relationship makes them feel better about their overall life as well. But frequent spats with their lover caused them distress, making it a rough few months.

Aquarius

While weddings are often the happiest parts of someone's life, Aquarius values freedom above everything else. While marriage might be on the cards for an Aquarius, they might be struggling emotionally with coming to terms with the fact that settling down does not mean the end of their freedom. This emotional angst made it a tough year for them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

