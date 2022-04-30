Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who tend to bicker with their spouse all day

Some homes run in perfect harmony due to the inhabitants who focus on love and compromise when it comes to their household. But there are other homes who feel like a battlefield purely because the lord and lady of the manor cannot seem to see eye to eye. Today we look at zodiac signs from Leo to Libra who tend to bicker with their spouse all day.

Leo

A Leo often believes they are the center of everyone’s universe, so they are inflexible in a lot of matters. Because they expect their wives to cooperate and compromise on almost every matter, they are often bickering. Be it when they are alone or in the presence of guests, neither concedes to let the matter go.

Scorpio

Scorpios have to always be right. While this naturally isn’t always possible, this stubborn star sign tends to biker with his or her spouse as they cannot fathom they could be wrong about anything. They also fear giving credit to their spouse for little things such as keeping a clean home, helping rearing the kids, etc. Hence the arguments never end.

Gemini

A Gemini has a high sense of self-esteem. Should they ever hear a passing comment from their partner that seems off, they will not let it go but give a clapback right away. This often leads to heated argument even over trivial matters, which can ruin the day for them both.

Libra

There is no one quite as tolerant as a Libran. But even they have their limits, should they feel slighted by their spouse, there will be a war of words that is explosive in nature. Hurtful things will be said, but it will not be Libra who says them for passive aggressive behaviour is what they excel at. This however, lengthens the spat.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

