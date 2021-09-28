Leo, Libra, Capricorn: Know the favourite dance style of these zodiac signs

Dance is a great way to express yourself and let your emotions out. It is also a good way to work a sweat and get into shape. Dance is an activity that makes you feel good about yourself. While some people prefer dance styles that have well-defined and taut movements such as jazz, ballet and contemporary, others prefer dance forms that let them be themselves and enable them to express themselves freely, such as hip-hop.

When it comes to astrology, each zodiac sign tends to have a dance style that they prefer more than others. So have a look at the favourite dance style of people belonging to the Leo, Libra and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Leo

Leos are a natural when it comes to any of the performing arts. They love to dance as they feel that they get a chance to flaunt their skills. Their favourite dance style has to be jazz as this dance style involves showing off your body movements in a sensuous manner.

Libra

Librans like to dance to their own rhythm! When it comes to their favourite dance style, they prefer styles that allow them to groove to the music and have fun. Their favourite dance style has to be salsa.

Capricorn

Capricorns are focused and wise. They never shy away from hard work and like to do things that involve a lot of patience and dedication. The dance style that they like the most is ballet, as it involves rigorous training and commitment.

