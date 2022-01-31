Leo to Libra: Top 5 best zodiac signs

From acing every office meeting to snatching away the best employee awards, we all have known some people who are always the most sought-after and are the apple of everyone’s eyes. Their charisma makes them win several hearts and their talent keeps them in the driver’s seat.

Their mistakes are forgiven and they are never blamed for their shortcomings. They are kind, gentle yet proud of their achievements. And we can’t help but look at them in awe and think what is it that makes them such a shining star.

Here is the answer. Astrology might have a role to play.

Here are the top 5 best zodiac signs, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are by and large the best of the lot. They are charismatic, perfectionist, loyal, and know how to keep others happy. They are best in every task they take up and professional challenges never bother them. They don’t like to get involved in petty politics and would prefer making an exit rather than boiling their blood. Their ability to handle things in an intelligent way makes them problem solvers. They dominate both professional and personal ethics and come with a full package of every trait that one requires.

Aquarius

Aquarius knows when and when not to speak. They are wise and clever. They are multitalented but are taken aback due to a lack of resources. They never shy away from speaking their mind out, even if that sound rude and brutal. They are honest with their words and actions and that makes them get a place on this list.

Scorpio

Scorpios are fame seekers. All they want in life is to get recognised and they are willing to walk an extra mile to achieve that. At times, they are self-obsessed but that doesn’t nullify the fact that they are good at maintaining relationships.

Taurus

Taurus is sweet and composed. He or she always has a filter in their mouth. They restrain from doing things that may hurt others. They are keepers. They are loyal and always believe in living a simple life with their close ones by their side. They might not perform too well at work; however, their personality makes them take away all the applause.

Libra

Libras always stick by their people’s side. If you are wrong, they will take you aside and will be brutally honest to you but if you are right, they won’t mind fighting for you even when everyone is on the opposition’s side. Their ability to keep the team together makes them great leaders and they know how to maintain that dignity and use the power for everyone’s good.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

