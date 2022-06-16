Leo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are mischievous and playful who never take things seriously

With everyday challenges, hustles and chaos- we can’t deny the fact that life is hard! While going through the everyday chores of life, some people are organised and take things seriously while some believe in living in the moment, enjoying to the core and finding ways to tap into the childlike ways. Such people are spontaneous, free and mischievous and say a green go to anything that will bring bundles of laughter and joy in their life. As per astrology, these playful personalities see each and everything in their life with a sense of humour, likes to play and bury their worries deep down. Read below to find out if your zodiac sign is one of them.

Leo

People with this zodiac sign are highly optimistic and always put fun over and above anything else. These people believe in having a good time and carry that playful vibes wherever they go. Even if they are suffering from a hard time or rough day, they prefer to just forget it by partying hard with their friends. They live by the thread of ‘living life to the fullest and therefore, whenever life is hitting them hard or testing them, they persevere everything by laughing.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are open-hearted, free-spirited and holds that go-with-flow nature. When it comes to life and taking things seriously, they never believe in crying or crawling for whatever situation comes around. These people try new things with much passion, without thinking of the consequences, therefore try new things each and every day. They are filled with optimistic energy and take no time to push away the drama and pessimistic people from their life.

Libra

Librans are funny, open and love their peace and sanity more than anything in life. Life teases them with the difficult situation every day but they face every struggle easily because of their positive perspective. Libra-borns are quite helpful but they don't prefer getting involved in unwanted drama. They prefer to keep their playful side out and fancy sports and activities to satiate the kid in them.

Pisces

Pisces love to live in their bubbles of imagination. People with this zodiac sign are artistic and therefore they forget about the world and their worries as they keep themselves involved in doing something creative. They delete the drama from their life by escaping into the world of fantasies. They easily forget about any grudge or fight with other people and always see things in a most optimistic way.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you

