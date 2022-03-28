Leo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who can’t see red flags in a relationship

We all know of people who seem to find fault with everything and everyone around them. And then there are some of us who choose to see the best in people at all times. While this seems like an excellent attribute, it can be potentially problematic when it comes to relationships. It appears that certain zodiac signs can’t seem to spot the red flags in people they are dating. This often has them stumbling into toxic relationships. Take a look at who these are-

Leo

As the bold and courageous lion that Leo is, these individuals often believe that they have a gallant heart and the moral fibre necessary to reform someone. Hence, their romantic conquests are often an example of this, where they take on a lover with glaring red flags hoping to fix them with their love and care. However, Leos must take heed and steer clear of such individuals.

Cancer

Cancerians have high standards when it comes to romance, which means that they crave grand gestures, poetry and love letters from a long list of things they expect from their partner. If a person offers to woo them in these dreamy ways, they often turn a blind eye to glaring faults in the same individual.

Libra

Compromise is a word that Libra swears by when it comes to relationships. Hence, you will often see these kind-hearted souls willing to be the ones who adjust their expectations in a relationship. But when it comes to critical aspects like respect, consent and fidelity, there should be no compromise as these are the founding pillars of a good relationship. If only Libra would accept this!

Pisces

The sensitive Pisces fears that no one could understand their depth of emotion and feelings. Hence, they gravitate toward people with complex problems in life hoping to bond over mutual trauma. However, not everyone is capable of moving beyond their issues to give their hearts in an honest love. Pisces needs to see this.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests