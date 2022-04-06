Leo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who always give stingy presents

Far more than merely a formal offering, gifts are exchanged between friends and lovers as a way to maintain social niceties. People do put in a lot of thought and care into choosing the perfect present for a loved one. However, some zodiac signs are selfish to an extent and would enjoy spending money on themselves far more than pleasing others with thoughtful gifts. So, take a look at the star signs that often give others stingy presents.

Scorpio

There was never a sign that has as stingy as Scorpio when it comes to giving gifts. These individuals are often looking for ways to get the most value from a friendship. Yet, they hesitate to invest money in relationships and would never spend if they can help it. Count on gifts like cheap pens, discounted T-shirts or even fake pendants on sale if you have a Scorpio in your life.

Sagittarius

This sign is thrifty and they take great pride in saving maximum money in every situation. While they do not intend to offend you, you may nevertheless, be surprised by how stingy their presents tend to be. Be sure to understand that their gifts are no measure of how they feel about you because they are purely being frugal.

Leo

You can flatter and praise a Leo to butter them up, but the best way to get their attention is via expensive gifts. They appreciate fine things in life and adore being lavishly spoiled with presents. But you won’t see them reciprocating the gesture as they would prefer to pamper themselves.

Taurus

Although they may be having the noblest intentions, you can count on this zodiac sign to give only as much as they get. So, if it is a friend’s birthday, they would think back to the last gift they were given by the friend and choose a present that is equal or lesser in monetary value. They do adore receiving presents far more than giving them!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

