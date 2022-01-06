Leo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are narcissists

A friend who puts his needs above others, and has a high level of self-importance. So much so that he won’t mind hurting people just to satisfy his demands. Does this sound familiar to you? Does the description make you picture somebody in your mind? If the answer is yes, there are chances that you may be dealing with a narcissist.

While most of us tend to show narcissistic behaviour every once in a while, if this is ritual and is done to a high extent there are chances that we may fall under the category of narcissists.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are narcissists, according to astrology.

Leo

While Leos are extremely caring zodiac signs, some Leos can become narcissists at times. This might be a result of the intimidation they might be facing or a certain kind of pressure that may try to hamper their self-esteem. However, this is not a personality trait that is embedded in them. It is usually a reaction to an action.

Pisces

There are phases when Pisces may show narcissistic behaviour. They may get rude and end up prioritising themselves over others. However, it is very rare that they may realise it but once done they make sure to never enter that territory again.

Scorpio

A Scorpio is the biggest go-getter you will ever see. This is why, at times, they may become narcissistic just to achieve their goals. There can be times when all that matters in a Scorpio’s life is they themselves and anything else may just see as a waste of time to them. They avoid donning the hat of a narcissist but it is usually a not-so-dominant personality trait of Scorpios.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius, no matter you agree or not, can be the worst narcissist, at times. He or she can’t care any less when in that zone. Nothing seems to affect them and they are, often, anxious about how they aren’t paying proper attention to themselves. It might take some time for them not to exit this phase once into it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

