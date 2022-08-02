Leo to Sagittarius: See zodiac signs who end relationships when life gets too predictable

Most zodiac signs look for a special someone who can take the journey of life with them side by side. However, there are some who have a lone wolf mentality. These individuals often see the presence of others such as loved ones or friends as a hindrance on their path. When things get too steady or expectable, they sever ties with their lovers. From Libra to Sagittarius, see zodiac signs who end relationships when life gets too predictable.

Aquarius

Some people draw a great deal of comfort from the fact that their whole lives are mapped out in front of them. They like to go as per plan and enjoy the stability that comes from a long-term relationship. However, Aquarius is different. They do not like to be predictable and like a risk factor in life, because risks lead to opportunities and better rewards. When their relationship gets too stable or predictable, they tend to end it.

Leo

A Leo is constantly on the hunt just like the lion counterpart, for better prospects and new avenues for greater success in life. Many of them see their love life as a way to be adventurous and explore new people and new experiences. However, when a stable relationship gets in the way of their flirtatious nature, they choose to end the marriage or partnership to keep things interesting for themselves on the intimacy front.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign looks for newness and innovation in every aspect of life. When things tend to stagnate as people get too comfortable relationship, it makes a Sagittarius uncomfortable and on edge. They then look for new ways to make their life exciting. Sometimes this means infidelity on their part which can be hurtful to their partners. An honest conversation with their beau may serve them better but this air sign chooses to sever ties.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else