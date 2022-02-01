Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad at planning surprises

We all know that one person can never practically keep or plan surprises. No matter how hard he or she tries, it’s impossible for them to plan surprises. They always end up spilling the beans on what they have planned for the day.

While their family and friends may hate them for it and end up thinking about what makes such a surprise spoiler, their stars may have a role to play.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are bad at planning surprises, according to astrology.

Leo

It’s impossible for a Leo to plan a surprise if they are working on it for a long time. Either they will end up making blunders at the time of the action or they will simply spill the beans out in front of everyone. While their intentions are good, it’s impossible for them to keep or plan surprises.

Cancer

A Cancer is also another zodiac sign who is bad at planning surprises. Often, they will walk up to the person whom they want to surprise to find out what is the one thing that they like the most. While their intentions are to ask it in a way that seems natural, they end up revealing everything to the person.

Aries

An Aries is another zodiac sign who plans bad surprises. They try their best to not ruin the experience for the other person but to no avail. This is why people prefer to keep them away from planning surprises and they are the last person someone will look up to for keeping a surprise a surprise.

Scorpio

Scorpios are the worst when it comes to planning surprises. They end up surprising people in the vaguest way possible. They seem to put their efforts in the wrong direction which is why they end up spoiling surprises. Moreover, they are just not meant for planning surprises.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

