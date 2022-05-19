Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who bully their spouse but get easily influenced by outsiders

For a harmonious marriage, there are often times when one partner gives in and lets the other have their way. This can be about anything as minor as what restaurant to eat at or as major as which school their child must go to. But if you find yourself giving in more often than not, it is likely that you have a dominant partner who you seek to please and keep the peace. Alas, some such zodiac signs bully their spouse but get easily influenced by outsiders. Take a look at who they are-

Leo

A Leo partner is full of life and bursting with ideas at most times. Their enthusiasm and sheer joy makes their partners stay silent on matters of importance, if it means that much to Leo. As a result, the lion often makes key decisions in their marriage, but Leo then fails to heed their partner’s wise counsel. They depend on friends for validation and act quickly and in foolhardy ways to impress peers.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is an intellectual air sign, so their spouse often turns to Aquarius for good advice. This star sign is quick to convey what must be done in any circumstance. However, they are often influenced by their co-workers or bosses at work as opposed the influence of a family member. This habit can sometimes aid them in making bad decisions.

Scorpio

A Scorpio does not trust easily and their lover must go through several tests before they are in their inner circle. Nevertheless, they have a strange habit of trusting the opinion of outsiders before they believe their spouse. This could be an acquaintance, co-worker or even their boss. They bully their partner into taking their advice without reciprocating the favor.

Taurus

The stoic and stubborn Taurus can be a handful for their partner. However, nothing is quite as hard as swaying a Taurus once they have decision on a course of action. That being said, their spouse must often do this, as Taurus tends to be gullible when it comes to friendships. They would give away all their time and money to friends if they could.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

