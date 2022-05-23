Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who eat very large meals too quickly in a single sitting

Good manners at the dinner table and dainty eating habits are not universally shared. While some zodiac signs will make sure to offer you the last slice of their pizza; there are other star signs who will ensure they grab the last momo at the table by any means necessary. So, today we look at people born under zodiac signs that have a tendency to eat large mouthfuls too quickly in a single sitting as they love food with an ardent fervour.

Leo

Leos have a tendency to mimic most Indian dads at a restaurant. They will not leave the table until the last morsel of food is finished. No leftovers with a lion at the table, for they have a tremendous appetite for life and for their meals. So, they make sure their plate is empty in a matter of minutes.

Scorpio

Sometimes it may appear that a Scorpio inhales their food. They may eat too fast for you to even get a fork full from their plate. While this is a helpful skill if you have a few minutes of lunch break left and an entire burger to demolish, but it is a habit that makes for poor table manners.

Taurus

One of the least selfish signs of the zodiac, Taurus is a people pleaser. They will always try to offer others that which they covet for themselves in the hopes of making a friend along the way. Yet, when it comes to food, the bull is helpless, for the one thing Taurus needs more than life itself is hours of sound slumber and a feast fit for a king. You can rely on them to gobble up large mouthfuls in minutes.

Gemini

Gemini love their food with a passion greater than true love. So, when faced by a behemoth of a meal that they love, they get working on their plate and scarcely look up till the job is done. Do not expect to have a conversation with them over dinner as they will ignore you, not the food.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

