Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who have ego issues

Does that small feedback by a colleague or boss offends you? Are you unable to handle criticism and are often left agitated if somebody criticises you? If the answer is yes, you might be suffering from ego issues.

While many of us are egoistic, we prefer to keep that suppressed. But people with ego issues are often fuming with anger and not ready to accept their mistakes because it is something that will hurt their egos. If you are wondering what makes some people so egoistic, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who have ego issues, according to astrology.

Leo

It goes without saying that most of the Leos have ego issues. And it comes from the fact that they know they are talented of the lot. While they can be right most of the time, their ego issues might hamper their listening skills. Their ego issues are a result of their over-confidence and this might make other people think of them as arrogant and egoistic people.

Pisces

Pisces are also people with ego issues. They are unable to take criticism and often snap at people for showing them the right way. They learn from their mistakes but are never open to any advice. They will prefer suffering a loss rather than listening to feedback and working on it.

Capricorn

Capricorns are, undoubtedly, talented people. But this trait of them makes them suffer from ego issues. They are bad listeners and worst takers of healthy criticism. They want to make people believe whatever they are doing is right and can’t be done in any other way. They won’t think of an alternative route, no matter how risky or tough is the first one.

Scorpio

Scorpios have the biggest ego issues. They are strong believers of the fact that they can’t go wrong and their intuitions are there to help. Be it an office presentation or a meeting, they won’t agree with any feedback a person has to share. They won’t accept their mistakes and will never accept criticism even if it’s for their betterment.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Sagittarius to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are likely to break your heart