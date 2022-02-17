Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who often feel isolated

Did you ever feel lonely in a room full of thousand people? Do you have a never-ending contact list but no one to call when you are upset? If the answer is yes, it’s obvious that you, often, feel isolated. Not because you don’t have friends but because you don’t have real ones.

And no matter how many times you blame yourself for that, it’s not your fault.

Here are a few zodiac signs who often feel isolated, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are the loneliest of all the zodiac signs. They, often, feel isolated and in the middle of nowhere. While they are always available for people, they are the ones who feel left out whenever in need. They are mostly surrounded by fake friends and end up feeling isolated and lonely at the end of the day.

Libra

Libras, too, just like Leo, end up feeling isolated. They are the ones who always help people by going out of their way, however, all they get in the end is loneliness. That said once they have found out their bunch of people, things take a U-turn but in the absence of that, they continue to feel isolated and lonely.

Virgo

Virgo also often feels isolated. It can be a result of their mistakes or just a part of their life, however, this is what the reality is. While on the outside, they will always be seen hanging out with people and enjoying their lives but deep down they are empty and haunted by the feelings of isolation.

Scorpio

Blame their selfish behaviour or rude attitude, Scorpios, too, often find themselves lonely. They feel isolated because they end up pushing people who love them out of their lives. And it is only after when things can’t get back to normal that they realise they have made a mistake.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

