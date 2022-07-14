Leo to Scorpio, These zodiac signs tell elaborate lies to get out of doing work

Most of us are well aware of how being a great co-worker in the office means tackling projects head on and enjoying work as much as you are committed to doing it. Yet, for some people this looks like their daytime nightmare. This is mainly because certain Zodiac signs would do anything including lying through their teeth to get out of an honest day’s work. Take a look at who they are-

Leo

A Leo loves to delegate they would happily watch another employee doing their share of work rather than putting on a brave face and getting the work done. In order to get other people to do their work, they often feign sickness. Be it a bad spell of food poisoning or fever, you can always count on a Leo to slack at work by having a lovely excuse already in place.

Scorpio

A Scorpio often has toxic tendencies in their relationship. However, they also bring this to work because they like to manipulate their bosses into getting more than they deserve. Whether it is an ill-timed pay hike or a work from home position, they will always push their luck beyond reasonable requests. Their main objective is to use their current workplace to pay the bills while exerting minimum efforts, which is an unhealthy attitude.

Gemini

By nature, Gemini are social creatures but they are always the ones who like to know they have the upper hand in the scheme of things. This is not always possible in the workplace as they need to exert efforts to keep their job. So, they come up with a myriad of excuses to get out of doing work. While some quote mental health issues, others have a tiffs with their co-workers so that they can cite frustration and shirk duties to play the fool at work.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

