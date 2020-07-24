Leo Season has OFFICIALLY started: How will it impact all the zodiac signs?

Leo season 2020, which started yesterday, i.e. July 23, has mostly positive impacts on zodiac signs. Read on to know more.

The sun has movie into its favourite sign on July 23 and with that Leo season started yesterday and will go on till August 22 and then Virgo season will start. The best part is that the Leo season hardly has any bad effect on anyone. However, while Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will live up this season, fixed signs such as Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius might have a slightly tough time dealing with the heat. While cancer season was not that great considering eclipses, a bit of Venus Retrograde and Mercury Retrograde, Leo season has a fine balance of exciting and challenging cosmic activity.

As mentioned it is the season of heat and also the Sun represents creativity and flow. This means that all have a reason to live life fully by breaking the rules and traditions that create room for experiments, growth and living life unapologetically. August 3rd will bring full moon in Aquarius and it will lead to unexpected events and may bring changes in the systems that are duly needed. August 18th will also bring a feisty new moon in Leo and the same will lead to creative victories. Also, people should enjoy the moments of joy now as the end of August and September can be challenging again.

Aries

Aries have always been fine but during this season they need an upgrade which means they have to do away certain things and patterns that can help them to advance and make more progress. Leo season will make them introspect about who they are and what their life can be if they consider both their needs and desires.

Taurus

If you have been in two minds over how things will pan out then don't worry just work harder. Leo will cosmically guide you. Also, it may bring out your stubbornness however, that's fine as you may need more of it. In August, enjoy your days and have as many pleasures as possible.

Gemini

Geminis are in a better place now and the same means you are open for many opportunities. Leo will affect you positively and will leave you energized and inspired. You may end up having a great time with hobbies as Leo guides you into building something.

Cancer

Cancerians have been enjoying their time at home and Leo is adding more feelings of security and makes your being home a little more different and special. The reasons could be Leo sparking creative channels so you can expect some projects in this transit.

Leo

For Leo is the best time to live life, they will be upbeat, content as the season belongs to them. They love celebrating their birthdays and feelings will always be of happiness and nothing can pull you down. So, cherish the time.

Virgo

You may have your moments of joy, grumpy and angry and you will let everyone know about it. However, Leo will soothe the aggravation that you may have and this will be time for self-care. You won't be upset all the time and Leo transit will help you to find peace. You will start trusting yourself more and have a clearer head.

Libra

There will be some times when you may think that you will burst out from the stress and anxiety, however, Leo transit's influence will be you will be at ease and be able to learn to deal with pressure and stress. Also, this season is ideal for you to grow and learn.

Scorpio

There may be constant switch on and off between self-confidence and self-doubt. If anything good happens you consider it in the wrong way and negative thinking will ruin things for you. However, the Leo season will help you to see the positive side as well. And during this period, you will be 100 percent confident.

Sagittarius

The Leo monthly transit works well for this zodiac sign as well. You are most of the time confused about your ideas and question their worth. However, Leo's influence will make you believe in yourself and not be regrettable all the time.

Capricorn

Capricorns like to treat not only themselves but others too and because of the Leo season, you may find yourself in a spending spree. You will also get blessings that you think usually evades you.

Aquarius

With Leo entering your chart, Aquarius should grab opportunities that will come their way. You are generally quieter and hesitate to reach out to others. However, Leo will give you that necessary push and it is now or never situation. So, yes time is ripe to seize your chances.

Pisces

In this Leo season, you will be balanced and in tune with life as you have had your share of ups and downs recently. And now, your strengths, new insight as you move forward will kick in. This month will surely be filled with renewed energy and courage.

