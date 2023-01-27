Leo to Aquarius: 4 Smartest Zodiac Signs Who Always Brag About Their Brilliance

Have you ever come across people who show off their wisdom? The ones who fake an easy story into a complicated one just to gain words of praise and eyes of attention? Well, their smart tactics might leave an impressive imprint on some, but their attention-seeking demeanour comes off as tacky and imprudent. They want to exhibit their superiority in front of a giant gathering, and for that, they sing their praises and literally annoy everyone in the room. As per astrology, some zodiac signs possess such character traits, and they usually blow their own horn to showcase their supremacy. Here, take a look at such zodiac signs.

One of the prominent attention seekers on the zodiacal wheel, Leo-born people are arrogant and hold their pride over and above anything. To showcase themselves as the best, they always end up flaunting their wit and humor. They easily read the persona of people around them and entertain their minds as per their interest. This shows their caliber and superior standards and makes them gain most of the public glares.

2. Sagittarius

Their outward-bound and social persona is always in search of admiration to pump up their mood and humor, so they always keep people amused with their stories. To amp up their reputation in front of others, they display their wittiness, and present their knowledge most pragmatically. For them, engagement with others is the best way to gain the spotlight.

3. Gemini

These social butterflies love to be involved in long chit-chats, and they try to build their positive self-image now and then. They highlight their stories, the benefits of being with them, how they help others, and their experiences so that people only talk about them.

4. Aquarius

Aquarians are known for their smart intellect. They are practical beings who can win the attention of others just by conversing a few words. People with this zodiac sign pick up their words wisely, so they can leave a lasting imprint on others. They never try hard to exhibit their brilliance and become the centre of attention in just a few minutes.

Some zodiac signs always crave attention, and for that, they end up showing off their intelligence. Becoming showy and pompous of their stories can only satisfy their egotist and boaster persona.