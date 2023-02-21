Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Host Wild Parties in Hostel During College Days

Almost everyone enjoys the challenges, thrills, and pleasures of hostel life. Yet, most of the excitement comes from hosting events and soirees during college times. Some star signs excel at this and ensure to throw secret parties in the cozy space of their hostel unbeknownst to the authorities. These rule-breakers go above and beyond to give their visitors a great experience despite the secrecy. They exude a contagious energy that encourages everyone to enjoy themselves.

1. Aquarius

Although they seem silent at first, this air sign is all about socializing and having a good time with new people. They throw themed events that have different friend groups interacting together. They are entertaining and accepting of everyone they meet. There is also an abundance of food and liquor at their bash.

2. Cancer

This zodiac sign is usually known as the king or queen of misfits in college. They adore hosting gatherings, right from a book club meeting to a raging bash. They seek absolute excellence in all things when they are playing hosts. From the menu to the décor, they will make the most out of a small space and dimly lit ambiance by using their creativity in decking up the place.

3. Aries

Aries tends to be that one friend who consistently throws the wackiest midnight parties anyone has ever attended. These people are very social and giving. They enjoy being around other people. They make sure that guests at their gatherings are at ease and enjoying themselves. You can rely on them to get their hands on contraband and sneak it into the hostel premises, which makes it a thrilling evening.

4. Leo

Leo seeks to fit in by demonstrating their entertaining prowess. Their bash is usually a small event with a select guest list. They are wonderful company because of their contagious warmth and good nature. They also have exceptional taste in music. The only downside is that they tend to play wild party games that may be offensive to the tastes of certain classmates.

These star signs would always host a party instead of going to someone else’s bash. They find hosting wild parties an enchanting prospect because it is as fun as it may be challenging for them.