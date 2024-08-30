Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Prove Distance Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

The colors of love tend to vary for every individual. While some people move in with their partners, others live in different cities from their bae. Nevertheless, each type of relationship has its pros and cons. Long-distance relationships may provide difficulties for some couples. However, some star signs deem that distance makes the heart grow fonder and see that there are advantages to such a bond.

They feel that living away from their bae puts their love, dedication, and sacrifice to the test. And they can also let long-distance relationships develop their communication skills and enhance their trust in each other. So, the following zodiac signs almost always thrive in such relationships and grow fond of their distant bae. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Leos are a fire sign that is noted for their independence and adaptability. They are at ease with the distance between them and their beau. Plus, they have a solid support network of friends and family to draw on when in a long-distance relationship. Even though they appreciate being surrounded by love and affection, when life gets difficult, lions (the symbol of Leo) like focusing on all that is good rather than dwelling on negativity.

They are also quite resourceful and can come up with novel strategies to stay in touch and sustain long-distance relationships. So, they may often take up new hobbies, such as learning a musical instrument or learning their bae’s mother tongue to prepare a surprise for their long-distance lover. Their inventiveness and frequent displays of affection keep them connected to their boo.

Advertisement

Read more about Leo' Horoscope Here

Because Cancerians are adventurous and open-minded, they may be more open to the concept of a long-distance relationship. They love extended chats with their boo, during which they can pay attention to their partner's wants and emotional needs. Cancerians are also self-sufficient and capable of thriving on their own, which can assist them in maintaining a good balance in such a relationship.

Besides, these folks are not overly reliant on their lover and find it unacceptable when they are suffocated with love. So, they are quite open to giving their partners space in their relationship. They also rarely get jealous, which makes their partners feel secure.

Read more about Cancer' Horoscope Here

It may surprise you to learn that Aries individuals make their long-distance relationships work like clockwork. They believe that such bonds help them delve into the depths of their personality as well as understand their partner's demands. Another helpful facet is that Aries frequently go out of their way to show their partner lavish acts of love, which helps them stay dedicated to their boo.

Advertisement

They are also eternally faithful, which might help them thrive despite the distance between them. Above all, Aries manages to be adaptive, so they are capable of dealing with the difficulties of a long-distance relationship while growing more affectionate toward their bae.

Read more about Aries' Horoscope Here

This earth sign is recognized for their strong emotional attachments and their ability to maintain intimacy while being physically apart from their mate. They see their most valuable asset as loyalty, and feel that a relationship thrives when tested.

Capricorns are also highly perceptive and empathic, which allows them to be their partner's support system even while they are physically separated. While it may be impossible to physically soothe their lover, Capricorns do their best to demonstrate their intense affection by writing their bae poems and love letters to keep their lover close to their hearts.

Read more about Capricorn' Horoscope Here

Advertisement

Relationships over long distances can be challenging. To make anything work, you need a lot of patience, effort, discipline, and, of course, love. While some struggle to hold on to their partners, the aforementioned star signs make their bond last over time. They are good at making tough decisions, lending emotional support, and wooing their bae over long distances.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Aquarius to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Do Not Find It Easy to Get Along with Others