Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Will Not Give Up on the Relationship Without a Fight

All relationships experience disagreements from time to time, whether it's over where to spend the holidays or looking for a place to call home. After all, having a lover can occasionally be extremely challenging, even though being in a relationship can be a lovely and great gift. It can be quite difficult to truly commit to the person when you are in the middle of a torrid argument. Even if at the time it might seem simpler to walk away, working through difficult situations with a partner can be incredibly sweet. Some zodiac signs who would never give up on a relationship are listed below. If you are one of these signs, you probably already know that you would never give up on your bae and would stick it out to find solutions to any issues that may arise!

1. Aries

The Ram of the zodiac wheel is Aries, and they are very intense in a relationship. They are determined and do not give up lightly even if their mate wants to split up. This fire sign will hold onto the end and refuse to quit when it matters. Aries are tough and loyal. Once they find someone they love, they will do everything it takes to keep it going. They believe it's always alright to take some time or space for themselves if the relationship isn't as fulfilling or loving as it previously was. Also, Aries believes they’d be happier with some time off to clear their head. However, they think that defending their relationship can be romantic. So, they will be sticking up for the bond, making it more likely to last.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are lovable, brooding water signs because of their passion. It takes a lot to win a Scorpio's heart and trust because they are known for being a touch cynical and tired. When the Scorpion finds someone with whom they feel secure and at ease, they will do anything it takes to maintain the bond. Scorpios are loyal to the ones they love and never make promises they can't keep. These water signs are driven and self-assured, and when they believe they can repair anything, they will do whatever it takes to make it happen. These water signs devote a lot of time and energy to their relationships, so you can bet they don't give up easily. Scorpios will battle for their relationships until the very end.

3. Aquarius

As practical and logical air signs, Aquarius knows it is easier to break up than solve a conflict and move past it. But that is also why they believe in learning how to resolve disagreements early on, in a relationship. They deem it a valuable skill regardless of how long they've been dating someone. And if things are difficult in their relationship, they will communicate with eagerness to make things better. They keep calm and pacify their mate in a level-headed manner so they can work through issues as a team. They argue for their right to stay together, and their approach to compromise in a union can benefit both parties immensely.

4. Leo

Leo is quite a grounded sign and even if there is illness or bad days in the relationship, they are here to stay. They enter relationships cautiously and consistently give their mate affection. They're inclined to remain in a bond for life once they find a lover they feel comfortable around. This fire sign is likely to exert all of their efforts to ensure that a connection endures the test of time, even in difficult or stressful situations. These people are passionate romantics who put a lot of effort into making their relationships a priority. They may even take a few days off work to please their boo if their lover is feeling neglected. The ambitious Leo does not enjoy losing in any aspect of life. This is because they take themselves and their endeavors seriously. So, they never give up even if their partner wants to end things.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

