Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Spiritual Quest May Cause a Rift in Their Marriage

Many believe that spirituality helps them delve into the depths of their soul and see things clearly as they set off on a sacred quest. This notion has a great appeal for a few zodiac signs who desire a spiritual awakening and hope to walk a divine path. They have a wonderful sense of security in their faith but tend to dislike making fun of or criticizing others based on their belief system. Instead, they consistently offer encouragement and support to others who wish to find their way in the world.

Nonetheless, they may sometimes clash with their spouses if they fail to share the same values. Their mate may deem that their behavior may negatively impact their work performance or family life. So, the inner pilgrimage that these star signs take may not sit well with their mate and perhaps cause a rift in their union. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Scorpio

Scorpios value spirituality because they deem that it gives them the strength to overcome their setbacks, aversion to trying new things, and even lets them confront their fear of public speaking. They eventually see themselves as spiritual individuals who are adept at letting go of things beyond their control.

They then wish to help others transform their lives in similar ways. So, when Scorpios explore their faith, they may wander a little or lose their way and miss out on aspects of family life. And their spouse may not always support their decision to induct others spiritually, causing a rift in their marriage.

Capricorn

A lot of Capricorns harbor deep-seated fears about the unpredictable nature of life. Their concerns are the reason why they drift toward spirituality. And once they feel empowered by their faith, their perspective on life sees a drastic transformation. Their spouses may marvel at how Capricorns surges ahead on their path to self-realization.

But some of these Sea Goats (the symbol of Capricorn) may wish to cajole their mate into joining them on their sacred quest. This may alarm their mate who may have their own belief system they do not want to give up. Their spouse may then disagree with Capricorn’s worldview, and this may lead to intense arguments and a rift between the couple.

Pisces

Born as emotional souls, Pisces like to keep to themselves and concentrate on the journey within. By refraining from passing judgment on other individuals, they respect everyone’s life experiences. Plus, by withdrawing or not participating in unfavorable dialogues, they halt negativity on its tracks. But this often means that they introspect daily and aren’t always up for connecting with their partner.

Their insistence on traversing their spiritual quest solo may cause them to be distant from their spouse at times. Furthermore, a lack of romance may be another side effect that plagues their marital life if they only wish to focus on their inner pilgrimage. Their spouse may then blame Pisces’ spiritual awakening for their emotional detachment.

Cancer

On the path to exploring their spirituality, Cancers are eager to acquire new knowledge as they learn more about their faith. They know that gaining a lot of material wealth won't always advance their spiritual development. So, some of them see renouncing worldly pleasures as the key to becoming the person they hope to be.

This may be something their spouse cannot stomach, especially when the usually career-driven Cancer may let go of job opportunities to have time for their spiritual obligations. This may annoy their spouse who would be concerned about this water sign and their marriage.

The journey of self-discovery that goes along with following the spiritual path lasts a lifetime for most folks. However, their spouse and loved ones may not always agree with their viewpoint, causing a falling out.

