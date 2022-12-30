Leo To Cancer: 4 Zodiac Lightweights Who Overreact To A Sip Of Alcohol

A lot of people live their lives behind a façade of civility. Yet, when this mask comes off, they reveal their true self. Heavy drinkers know that when they are high or intoxicated, their behavior changes. Some can dance all night long, or some sing karaoke or shed a few tears thinking of the loves they have lost; while others are all about being upbeat. But there exist some lightweights in the zodiac too.

1. Leo

Leos enjoy having a fulfilling social life. They frequently are the life of the party, but occasionally go overboard after sipping gin. They enjoy taking over the dance floor and will stay even after their companions have departed. This is because they have their guard let down due to the sip of alcohol. You can count on them to make you have the time of your life, and you won't regret their inebriation.

2. Cancer

When Cancer combines their emotions with a sip or two of alcohol, they become problematic. Because they are lightweights, once they have alcohol in their system, Cancerians will cry no matter how they are feeling. They are also natural flirts who can pique anyone's interest. So, expect them to be all over their date or strangers at the pub, hoping that something exciting happens.

3. Scorpio

A Scorpion night out may be extremely unpredictable — a veritable rollercoaster ride after only a chug or two of mead. When you go out with a Scorpio, you never really know what to expect. They'll be the most intoxicated on this list without a doubt. They are renowned for their silly sense of humor, which comes out when they sip wine. They are the ones who will make you laugh the hardest and keep you thoroughly entertained.

4. Capricorns

The people who belong to this sign, always keep their behavior in check when sober, but when they have had a few sips of their favorite poison, they lead to reckless abandon. Capricorns are easily upset by things, and they express their emotions fully. These reserved individuals really open up when you keep the drink in front of them, and you'll see their pleasant side and be impressed.

There are people who prefer to maintain order in all walks of life. And when they are intoxicated, this tendency tends to intensify even more. If things don't go their way, most of these signs frequently become agitated or end up having inebriated tantrums.