Leo to Capricorn: 5 Zodiac signs who are most likely to be class clowns

Life is full of ups and downs, and while some pupils spend their time moaning about everything, others make the most of every opportunity by maintain a positive attitude, even radiating joy wherever they go. These people have a fantastic sense of humour and are able to make everyone laugh out loud with ease. They may easily make anybody they encounter laugh with their spontaneity. Look at these zodiac signs who have a proclivity for being class clowns.

Leos make the finest pals in the classroom because they bring the best lunches and have a collection of the coolest portable games to keep them occupied in class. They may not study diligently for tests and examinations, but you can rely on them to make the best jokes in class. Their sly nature ensures that they do not end up on the teacher's radar as a mischief maker.

2. Capricorn

Capricorns are recognised for being the life of any class picnic, get-together, or lunch breaks since they are so full of pranks. They always take the centre stage at every school classroom because of their wonderful sense of humour, which knows how to keep people entertained. This zodiac sign's inhabitants are content in life, even with the small things and never fail to incite a laugh from people.

3. Cancer

Cancer kids tend to have outgoing, upbeat personalities that are very concentrated and can make anyone cry with laughter. These people are quite good at observing the persona of the people they meet and make classrooms fun with their inside jokes. Their sharp minds always rely on their knowledge to demonstrate their sense of humour in an unexpected way.