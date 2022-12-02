Leo to Capricorn: 5 Zodiac signs who are obsessive in love and overwhelm their partners

As long as it does not become excessive and harmful, being finicky with your partner is not a bad sign. Clinginess, after all, is a sign that someone cares about and is guarding you. But between being a little bit protective and becoming overly obsessed; there comes a very fine line. So, if that special someone is or soon will be your cherished partner, astrology can reveal a lot about their personality and features. Let us lead you and assist you in making your decision so that you can determine whether or not your partner has an intense and obsessive streak. Here are the top 5 zodiac signs with excessively intense romantic relationships.

Being an impulsive partner is all about this fire sign. When they feel uneasy about their relationship, they tend to become quite fanatical and express their sentiments openly. Therefore, it is preferable to be open and honest with them and to express your sentiments to them in an honest manner to avoid altercations.

2. Leo

The lion is another sign of the Zodiac that can become overly obsessive. They are demanding of their partner's whole attention, and if they don't get it, they become worried and restless. They are total control freaks who would want their partner to follow their orders to the letter. If you are dating a Leo, you must obey their wishes. They cannot tolerate their lover conversing with another person.

3. Gemini

This sign is all about trust and confidence. But if you break that, they'll lose all composure and control. If a Gemini notices their lover texting a coworker flirtatiously, they may get jealous and obsessive of them. They might not express it right away or out loud, but they are raging with jealousy and obsessivity inside.