Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Expect Commitment Too Early in the Relationship

When looking for that special someone, a lot of people are deterred by lovers who are engaged in hasty liaisons without the intention of staying together long-term. In fact, even they are plagued by the fear that even partners who seem genuine could have the ability to vanish by "ghosting" them abruptly. This makes some star signs suspicious of new partners as they do not want to fall for the wrong person. That being said, they are not deluding themselves into thinking that every relationship will last forever. But the following signs can’t help but demand commitment from their lovers too early because they want to know that they are headed toward a future together. Take a look at who they are-

1. Leo

At times, Leo has been burnt once and is twice shy. This happens when they have been in a few wonderful relationships but with people who weren’t ready to commit at the time. Leos also discern other benefits of dating someone exclusively. The Lion wants to be a part of a committed couple dynamic as then the two lovers would give up things for one another or do favors without counting on getting anything back right away. They wish to take a longer view of events and focus their actions on what's best for the relationship rather than what's best for themselves. Hence, instead of focusing on lovers who merely provide momentary companionship, they start seeking assurance right from the start. This might alarm their new lover, who probably thinks it’s too soon to commit.

2. Gemini

Gemini folks take their own sweet time when choosing to marry someone. But whenever they date, they never do so with a casual outlook. This is because potential partners often fail to share information about their background or true selves with this air sign until the relationship is well underway. Gemini is then hurt and disillusioned by unexpected realizations, such as when a lover is two-timing them or has falsified facts just to bed them. Hence, they demand commitment early on in the liaison. Just because they wish to date someone who truly cares for them and would be visualizing a future together with this air sign.

3. Virgo

The earth sign Virgo is someone who has likely done a lot of exploring in their dating life. They are curious individuals who have experienced both positive and negative interactions with lovers. Hence, over time, they start to seek a long-term relationship with one person over brief bursts of novelty that come from casual flings with multiple partners. They refuse to disguise their shortcomings because they are dealing with reality. They simply seek commitment from a promising new partner right off the bat. Additionally, they know that individuals committed to their partners don't think about possible substitutes or new lovers. They will undoubtedly occasionally notice other attractive people, but they have little interest in following them. This has a lot of allure for a Virgo who wants to be the apple of their bae’s eye.

4. Cancer

A lot of Cancers erroneously believe that a majority of their problems in life will be resolved upon finding their soulmate. This is why they coax potential partners into dating them exclusively and offer up commitment. These sneaky star signs would like to benefit from their relationship as a way out of their financial catastrophes, supporting dependent family members, or even setting up a business of some kind. Furthermore, this sensitive star sign believes that in committed relationships, their lover would try to minimize the Cancer’s imperfections or be blind to them. They would instead, focus on the water sign’s strengths to see them in the best possible light. This has a high appeal for Cancers who fear that their crush may be nitpicking at their flaws during casual dating.

Commitment in a relationship gives both parties a feeling of stability. Perhaps that’s precisely why promising to be with someone forever is a decision that requires a lot of deliberation. So, before committing to someone, these star signs consider what they can provide and need from a partner to succeed in a relationship.

