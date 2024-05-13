Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Add a Quirky Touch to Their Living Space

When it comes to home décor, a lot of people favor functionality over whimsy and luxury. Yet, a few star signs can’t help but dream of decking up their homes as stellar spaces where their imagination breathes life into each room with eclectic objects they’ve carefully chosen. Indeed, they like to festoon their homes with quirky baubles and décor elements that echo their personality and interests.

From subtle details to bold statements, these folks infuse their homes with whimsy in myriad ways. They like to transform mundane lobbies or foyers into exotically furnished drawing rooms and dining areas that inspire joy and creativity in their hearts. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Leos have a larger-than-life personality that is often echoed in the way their houses are decorated. These Lions (the symbol of Leo) prefer cozy and ethereal décor that evokes a sense of escapism and fantasy. Many Leos may choose soft-flowing fabrics, dreamy lighting, and mystical accents like crystals or dreamcatchers for their bedrooms. They believe that their residence shall be stunning as a tranquil retreat from the daily demands of their hectic schedule.

Hence, they hope to indulge their creativity while designing their ideal living space. This is why they opt for offbeat furniture pieces that defy convention, and add a touch of eccentricity to their homes. Whether it is a whimsically shaped armchair, a lava lamp, or even a beaded curtain, Leos like to welcome guests into their imaginative world.

Sagittarians have a free-spirited way of life that is replicated in their living space. They may opt for bohemian-inspired décor with an intriguing mix of cultural influences from all the places they’ve traveled. Right from maps of exotic isles and travel souvenirs to eclectic textiles, these Archers (the symbol of Sagittarius) like to add a sense of wanderlust to their homes.

In fact, their living rooms and children’s rooms often use bold patterns that introduce energy and excitement. They like mixing and matching textures with reckless abandon to craft spaces that are visually stimulating for their little ones. For their own study areas, Sagittarians favor wallpapers with fantastical motifs of magical forests, or cozy rugs with intriguing designs. In their eyes, each element of their interiors contributes to the overall enchantment of the space.

Interestingly, Aquarians tend to gravitate toward futuristic and avant-garde design elements when they are decking up their homes. These air signs believe in showcasing their progressive mindset through a unique and unconventional décor style. Hence, they may incorporate technology-driven gadgets, minimalist furniture, and abstract art pieces into their drawing rooms. They deeply enjoy creating spaces that feel innovative and imaginative while being ahead of their time.

Moreover, many Aquarians deem that life is too short to take themselves too seriously. Therefore, they like to showcase cute objects that have a story to tell about a chapter in their lives. Be it a camera from their first wildlife safari, or the kite they flew with their siblings during childhood, Aquarians let their memories be a source of inspiration for their décor. After all, their house is an oasis of hope and wonder where they can retire to at the end of a long day of work.

Gemini are air signs that are often drawn to eclectic and vibrant décor that reflects their dynamic personality. They may infuse their bedroom’s interiors with playful elements such as colorful throw pillows, quirky artwork, or even unexpected knick-knacks and curios. In their eyes, their homes are a mirror to their soul, so they also love to fill them up with their favorite books and action figures.

These Gemini love the fact that many of their décor pieces make conversation starters and reflect their ever-changing interests. What’s more, is that they may let vibrant hues dance across the walls and furnishings to breathe life into each corner.

Whenever you visit the abode of the aforementioned zodiacs, you’ll probably notice a whimsical figurine and quirky curios peeking out from a bookshelf, or spot a vintage typewriter serving as a decorative accent. They like to wear their eccentric preferences with pride while allowing each room of their house to unveil a new layer of their personality.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

