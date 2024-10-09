Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Think Their Bae’s Deep-set Issues May Ruin Their Marriage

When love stories translate into marriages, there sometimes comes a tipping point where the lofty expectations start to fall apart, and the deeper flaws become apparent. Some star signs experience this when they notice that their partners have deep-seated issues that threaten to ruin their relationship.

Even so, separating from a toxic partner isn’t easy despite how simple it may sound. So, they deem that unless their mate can start to identify their issues and modify their behavior, they have a minimal chance of effectively healing their marriage. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Leo

In an ideal marriage, Leo feels a sense of deep admiration, dedication, and friendship for their spouse, long after the rose-tinted glasses have worn off. But in reality, many of them experience an imbalance in the relationship in cases where Leo’s partner constantly makes decisions without considering the fire sign’s perspective.

Some even experience instances where their controlling spouse may be restricting Leo’s access to money or finances, snooping through their phone, or choosing who the fire sign can or cannot have contact with. But when it progresses to a level where their mate is being unhelpful and resentful, Leos might reconsider being married to them.

Libra

The docile nature of many Libras is why they sometimes hesitate to express their needs, wants, and viewpoints in marriage. In instances when any reasonable attempt to express Libra’s true desires is dismissed, minimized, or mocked by their partner, they may realize that their bae’s behavior is ruining the marriage.

They would try to address their bae’s constant complaints or stop them from making it difficult for Libra to enjoy their day. These air signs would even be tempted to discuss every issue with their companion instead of leaving the marriage. But if they cannot lessen their partner's toxic impact on their lives, they may wish to end their union.

Aries

Aries knows that a healthy marriage is where decisions are made equally, mutually, and with respect for both sides. After all, both partners should be able to shape the other's viewpoint in a healthy relationship, and both should be willing to be securely influenced by the other. But some Aries may experience that their mate frequently dreads being outdone or left behind by Aries. Having said that, their partners are a tad combative.

Shortly after the honeymoon phase, their red-hot romance may start to cool off as the wedding glow subsides. This is when Aries may often notice that they are being chastised or subjected to poisonous language that may make them lose their charisma. In such cases, certain Aries eventually want to give up on their marriage as their spouse’s deep-seated issues exhaust them.

Gemini

Gemini finds that they cannot deal with a spouse who has anger issues. They may also wish to leave a partner who constantly puts them down. These air signs may first bring up the problems that their partner's actions have directly caused, especially if they involve harsh criticism, shaming, or downplaying Gemini’s feelings. Geminis would make a firm and direct demand that it stop.

But physical or emotional violence from their spouse is also the reason why Gemini may deem their marriage too volatile. They feel that they may have passed the point of no return if they cannot recognize their partner's positive traits, such as their excellence as a parent, friend, or professional, regardless of marital problems. Moreover, indicators of emotional abuse are warning signs that make them consider leaving their mate.

The aforementioned zodiac signs always prefer to calm their racing thoughts when they're angry or unhappy before they settle down and examine their true feelings. Nevertheless, toxic behaviors from their spouse frequently make them wish they had the strength to leave.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

