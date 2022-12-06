Leo to Gemini, These 5 zodiac signs have uncontrollable fits of rage

It is claimed that until the crucial first argument in a relationship, a person does not truly know their partner. Because this tells how the couple will handle their issues and resolve their differences. While the majority of fire signs are very good at controlling their explosive wrath, some of the other star signs have trouble controlling their anger. See which zodiac signs, from Taurus to Scorpio, are prone to uncontrollable fits of rage that may cause them more harm than anyone else. 1. Capricorn

Anger feels like a gradual, searing sensation to Capricorn. Their temper tantrums escalate over time and become violent. Some of them even make threats of harming themselves, which puts them in danger and upsets those around them. They favour a dictatorship, and they frequently become angry when it doesn't take place. 2. Leo Although not all Leo would act on every angry thought, they would use them to persuade their partners to back down from a fight or to side with to prevent themselves from harm. If things don't go their way, they're prone to losing their cool with people. 3. Pisces A Pisces, one of the more reserved and stern zodiac signs, does not get upset easily. This water sign prefers to keep their emotions to themselves, therefore they never let anyone else see what goes on behind their dark eyes. You only need to accidentally disrespect their family for their blood pressure to spike.

4. Cancer They typically have a very calm demeanour and are not easily angered by jokes, taunting, or even a difficult day at work. The destructive rage tantrums of this zodiac sign have the potential to wipe out those who have wronged their loved ones. 5. Virgo When someone drives recklessly or violates the traffic laws on the roadways next to them, their fury flares up. This earth sign also has a propensity to become famished and can go on a wild binge in search of soul-satisfying food. If you deny them food, they turn into irascible monsters. Even though everyone experiences moments of rage in their lives, some people struggle with their anger. They are constantly boiling with rage and snap at people for no cause. It's challenging to converse with them, and it's much more challenging to have productive dialogues with them since they'll eventually turn it into a nasty argument.

