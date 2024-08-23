Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Likely to Be More Excited About Food Than Guests at Their Wedding

Most of us see weddings as joyful events brimming with lavish celebrations and family time. But for some zodiac signs, the food is the true highlight of the day—rather than the dance floor, their guests, or even the vows. Indeed, while most of their friends and family may be looking forward to the couple’s first dance as newlyweds, these individuals may be thrilled about the three-tiered cake baked especially for the celebration.

In fact, what others may consider as a party is really a feast in their eyes, and they hope to savor guilt-free since it's their big day. Hence, they deem that none else deserves more than they do to have a second helping of their favorite dessert and drinks. Even though they do adore their beloved guests, they can’t help but let the food steal focus for them on the day of their nuptials. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Taurus individuals love indulgence, hence for them, nothing gets better than a carefully planned wedding feast. In their eyes, food is an experience, not just nourishment. So, for weeks, if not months before their nuptials, they will be looking for the perfect caterer, testing a lot of samples, and preparing a menu appealing to their gourmet side.

Therefore, on the big day, the Bull (the symbol of Taurus) will most likely be dreaming of devouring the hors d'oeuvres even as their guests would be entering their chosen venue. They also feel that their wedding dinner offers them a chance to share their love of food with everyone who matters most to them!

Their own wedding feast is the ideal opportunity for Sagittarius natives to savor their passion for food and travel. After all, the way they see it, every meal has a story to tell, and they are more involved in those stories when it is their wedding day. While the visitors might be curious about the caterer, Sagittarius will already be wondering whether they might obtain the recipe for that unusual dip they just came across.

They may also be mentally organizing their plate long before they reach the dining hall. So, their invitees may just have to wait to meet the happy couple, as food is a necessary component that takes precedence for this fire sign on their big day.

When their wedding day arrives, most Libras may start divided in their head between grabbing most of the appetizers and artisan cheeses, or speaking with guests once the celebration starts. But one long glance at the dessert table will make up their minds, so they may sneak in a mouthful or two of the pie they’ve been yearning for since the moment the ceremony began.

Having said that, this air sign will most likely worry whether everyone will have something they enjoy eating and if the guests’ dietary requirements will be satisfied with the buffet. However, they will probably be thrilled to taste the meal more than greet the attendees at the event.

Leos believe that at their wedding feast, they should have the best of everything. Their pleasure comes from valuing the luxury they have curated more than just focusing on consumption. So, naturally, Leo's thoughts will be more focused on whether there is enough caviar left for a second round, as the evening progresses rather than on meeting their extended clan at the ceremony.

Such is their fascination with food, that these fire signs may insist on trying every dish first, while the visitors are busy being photographed at the venue.

For the aforementioned star signs, feeding others is a profoundly emotional act. Nevertheless, in their eyes, nourishing themselves and their mate—especially on their wedding day—is considered a well-earned time of self-indulgence that takes precedence!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

