Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Heal Their Hearts by Reconnecting with Old Lovers

Most people understand how important relationships are, but not everyone appreciates the fact that ex-lovers can become lifelong friend connections. However, some star signs understand that their ex can be much more than just a burnt bridge. So, when things get difficult in life, these folks feel that reconnecting with an ex who once shared their hopes and dreams might ease the challenging period they’re facing at home or even at work.

They believe their life can benefit greatly from reconnecting with old lovers. When the bitterness in their bond is banished, the same person can motivate them to keep going and celebrate their victories from a distance. So, even though they may not be constantly connected, these folks will reach out to their ex-flame once in a while. Take a look at who they are:

Aquarius usually maintain a large social network because of their high degrees of camaraderie with people. But not everyone is a person they can share their sorrows with. They have a small tribe of lifelong friends, but their present or past lovers are the ones they truly trust with ease. They could meet some new people along the way, but they won't lose their connection to ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends.

Hence, hanging out with an ex they’ve managed to reconnect with, gives them a lot of happiness. Be it a few months or even years, they always find their way back to their ex-lovers so they can heal each other’s hearts.

Leo is famous for living a fast-paced life with a lot of time set aside for work and their family. Having said that, they still miss hanging out with their ex if they share a deep bond that is based on friendship. Truth be told, Leos are terrific mates who always look out for their ex-lovers even after a breakup. And if necessary, they are not afraid to show them some tough love.

Moreover, no matter how many friends they have, they always care about their ex-flame the most. Hence, they will try to reconnect with their ex when they are feeling blue. If times are rough, reaching out to old love connections gives them joy and rejuvenates their weary souls as they find closure and renew their friendship with them.

When you date a Capricorn, they won't let you go. In any circumstance of life, they are great to chat with and are excellent life coaches. With this earth sign, their exes feel comfortable being completely vulnerable. This is because relationships are something that Capricorn natives typically put a lot of effort into. They take these connections seriously, and despite having a busy schedule, they frequently have time for their ex-lovers even if they have parted ways.

After all, even though these Sea Goats (the symbol of Capricorn) have a large circle of buddies, a select handful of their ex-flames are the people who are closest to them. Indeed, Capricorns know how to keep their ex in their address book and they always reconnect with them when they are going through something.

Few things in life bring this air sign as much joy as having a deep conversation with someone they’ve known for the longest time. Libras are also great mates, who give just as much as they receive. They would do anything to make sure they are there for their ex in rough times, and they also seek their support at times.

Right from binge drinking together to having karaoke competitions, Libra is the one their ex-lovers reach out to years later if they ever need wise counsel or even financial aid.

These star signs know that having friends is important in itself, but lifelong friendships with an ex can help them grow and mature for the better. So, whether they are facing a personal crisis or are overwhelmed by work, they set aside a bit of time to reach out to these ex-turned-friends occasionally.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

