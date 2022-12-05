Leo to Libra: 5 Zodiac signs who are demisexual and crave sincere connections

When it comes to love, some people enjoy being with those they have a cerebral connection with, and would never favour flings. These people take their relationships very seriously and only seek out a mate who can show them love and care. Since they want to be confident that their date would stand by them through thick and thin, they always rank physical closeness last on their list of priorities. Here is a list of zodiac signs that prefer deep relationships to passion, according to astrology.

These people are noted for being highly emotional, and they enjoy connecting with someone they can envision a future with. Due to their tremendous loyalty, once they establish a connection with someone, the lust comes later. People born under this sign are compassionate and empathetic, thus they hold the opinion that love is followed by intimacy and that makes it the most beautiful emotion there is.

2. Libra

Librans are lovers who value sincere connections and work hard to escape the realm of casual romances. In order to understand their partner's genuine character before foreplay begins, Librans bond on a deeper level since they believe that soul mates exist. Relationships that last a lifetime are advantageous to Librans, and they may be devoted to that one person.

3. Capricorns

Capricorns are devoted spouses, yet they never jump into a relationship too quickly and take their time to commit, sticking with their one and only for the rest of their lives. They exhibit their love in the cutest ways, yet express love via physical intimacy. They place the highest value possible on lust after trust in a partnership.