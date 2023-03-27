Leo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Uneasy And Suspicious of People All the Time

We all realize that the foundation of any friendship is trust. Such trust, though, isn't always sincere or easily given as it ought to be by some people. Indeed, individuals with weaker levels of confidence harbor insecurities that make them feel uneasy about people around them daily. They tend to keep an eye on and occasionally test how supportive and receptive their friends or coworkers are. People with such cautious personalities want to take their time to analyze all the options, conduct a thorough study, and think things through thoroughly before making a decision. This can eventually develop into more serious issues for them like socially awkward behavior and mistrust of others on an emotional or physical level. Take a look at star signs who experience this:

1. Pisces

Pisces can be an emotional overthinker. This makes their daily life difficult because they can be easily offended and have a hard time believing others. The real reasons behind their guarded conduct are often personality features or adverse early life events that leave them disillusioned with people. So, sometimes disappointments and emotional scars cause Pisces to become cautious. They often find it hard to handle criticism and are constantly defensive. Unless there is a strong reason to change, they frequently fall back on what they are familiar with and what works for them. Many Pisces natives are cautious at work and tend to stay with tried-and-true methods. They don't always take chances, but they are often less willing to do so because they are generally distrustful of people.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios often alienate people in their friend circle because it is in their nature to be antagonistic, combative, and contentious. Some Scorpios behave this way because they are attempting to save face by concealing their shortcomings, as they are ashamed of them. This may also be a result of not being bullied as a child. They are often incapable of compromising in a professional setting; they find it challenging to forgive and forget. They are low-key worried as they assume that they are the subject of any office gossip. In fact, they might pass up chances for advancement in favor of maintaining the status quo because they are not risk-takers. It is in the nature of a Scorpio to be suspicious about the legitimacy of any growth opportunity they are offered, so they often get passed over for promotions.

3. Aquarius

This is the only air sign who easily believes in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories because they feel the world is out to get them. They make few friends as it takes them a long time to develop a level of comfort and trust people at work. Some of them often suspect that they are the target of ongoing, unwanted attention from others, which makes them reclusive. In their personal life, even if they don't intend to, the scars of their past surely put a barrier around their heart. When they meet someone new, Aquarius finds it difficult to describe how they feel since they are cautious around new people and hesitate to express their sentiments. Sometimes they have to lose that person before they understand how much they need them. Although it is a form of defense, it merely serves to keep people away from this air sign.

4. Leo

Leo is easygoing only around their family members. The Lions tend to be unduly suspicious, such as believing that friends they have just met are lying or plotting to defraud them. They are frequently unable to confide in others and have trouble in romantic relationships because they hate seeming vulnerable. Leo often feels alone imagining a world where danger lurks all the time. Their cautious character traits can even be seen in the workplace, as they are often leery of new, untested procedures or equipment in the office.

Their general emotions ask them to stay on guard, so before leaping, these star signs always look first and prefer if someone else jumps first. Such individuals may find it difficult to intermingle with people due to their unwarranted mistrust of others. But they can quit overthinking and lead a better and more fulfilling life.

