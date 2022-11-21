Leo to Pisces: 5 Zodiac signs who are too emotional at the workplace
Some zodiac signs crave emotional security in the office, which turns them into volatile and emotionally dependent employees.
Everyone has work buddies who simply cannot enjoy a single minute at the office without the other. But for some star signs, their need for love causes them to become overly attached to their coworkers. This ends up making them crave emotional security in the office, which turns them into volatile and emotionally dependent employees. Here is a list of zodiac signs that, according to astrology, are overly emotionally reliant on their coworkers.
1. Leo
Because Leos are such sensitive people, they easily become overly reliant on the first person they work with. They don't want to damage their relationship with their boss from emotional dependence. Yet, these individuals are overly demanding of their colleagues because they are so intense and devoted to their jobs. They feel hurt when they are unable to achieve their targets and turn to sob as a means of expressing their hurt.
2. Cancer
People born under the sign of Cancer are among the most sensitive and easily injured by office politics. They constantly are cognizant of what they do and merely desire to be needed by their coworkers. They fulfil their boss’ requests and are constantly on the quest for excellence at work. People born under the sign of Cancer tend to freely express their emotions and can occasionally become so moved by their colleague’s success that they develop feelings of jealousy.
3. Gemini
Gemini, a member of the air element, may come across as powerful in demeanor, yet beneath their tough exterior lies a very sensitive and emotional person who feels that they are constantly seeking validation at their company. When Gemini-born people become totally reliant on their jobs. They eventually let their professions become their entire universe.
4. Capricorn
People born in Capricorn are helpful and just want to be loved and understood by those who are working closely with them. These folks are extremely emotional, touchy, and sensitive. They often cry as they think about how quickly their bonds could end when coworkers leave the office for better jobs.
5. Pisces
Pisces are sensitive beings who occasionally experience strong emotions. These people experience everything passionately, easily form attachments to everyone in the office, and are unable to treat anything lightly, particularly work deadlines and inter-office projects.
They begin to overthink a lot and express their anger and irritation, which destroys their relationship with their bosses, especially when they don't receive appreciation and reciprocation for their efforts from their superiors and management.
