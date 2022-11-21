Leo to Pisces: 5 Zodiac signs who are too emotional at the workplace

Everyone has work buddies who simply cannot enjoy a single minute at the office without the other. But for some star signs, their need for love causes them to become overly attached to their coworkers. This ends up making them crave emotional security in the office, which turns them into volatile and emotionally dependent employees. Here is a list of zodiac signs that, according to astrology, are overly emotionally reliant on their coworkers.

Because Leos are such sensitive people, they easily become overly reliant on the first person they work with. They don't want to damage their relationship with their boss from emotional dependence. Yet, these individuals are overly demanding of their colleagues because they are so intense and devoted to their jobs. They feel hurt when they are unable to achieve their targets and turn to sob as a means of expressing their hurt.

2. Cancer

People born under the sign of Cancer are among the most sensitive and easily injured by office politics. They constantly are cognizant of what they do and merely desire to be needed by their coworkers. They fulfil their boss’ requests and are constantly on the quest for excellence at work. People born under the sign of Cancer tend to freely express their emotions and can occasionally become so moved by their colleague’s success that they develop feelings of jealousy.

3. Gemini

Gemini, a member of the air element, may come across as powerful in demeanor, yet beneath their tough exterior lies a very sensitive and emotional person who feels that they are constantly seeking validation at their company. When Gemini-born people become totally reliant on their jobs. They eventually let their professions become their entire universe.