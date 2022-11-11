Leo to Sagittarius: 5 Toughest Zodiac Signs who are Emotionally Intelligent

Everyone experiences lows and highs in their life from time to time! Some are tough and can swim out from the depths of downs whereas some keeps on drowning because they are unwilling to handle their emotions. The initial ones are emotionally strong and are always in check with their sentiments; possess the ability to adjust their emotions so that they don’t turn out to be feeble and pathetic. These beings are highly pragmatic and when entangled in the threads of feelings, they can effortlessly hold a grip and only take logical and practical decisions, no matter what! Here is a list of 5 zodiac signs that are emotionally intelligent and can control their emotions according to the situation. 1. Leo

Leo-born people are prominent for their leadership skills and rock-solid minds. Individuals with this zodiac sign are fierce and fearless. These beings are too involved in achieving their targets that they completely lost their emotional touch. Leos are highly focussed on themselves, aware of their worth, mentally strong and cannot be shattered over emotional things. They can only be having a mental breakdown in a rare event.

2. Aquarius Aquarius is the toughest star sign on the zodiacal wheel. People with this zodiac sign are headstrong who exactly know how to control their emotions in difficult situations. These beings can never lose their temper and stand still even when others collapse emotionally. Being highly confident, aware of their capabilities and having witty brains adds up to their balanced emotional well-being. Aquarians are mentally strong people who can sail through tough situations easily.

3. Taurus Taurus is a strong-headed zodiac sign who stays active and aware all the time. These beings are highly focussed on their physical and mental well-being and are mindful of their proficiencies. That is what aid in making them emotionally intelligent. Being emotionally strong, these beings can manifest anything that they want. Moreover, you can rely on a Taurean to take the most practical decision even in the most difficult situations. Because of their optimism, Taurus-born people are brimmed with cheerful vibes all the time.

4. Virgo Virgos are practical, humble and sympathetic from the inside. They might feel a lot of things but don’t believe in showing them to other people. These beings are career-oriented and solid who always put rationalities over sentiments due to which they have immense emotional strength. Virgo-born people can easily manage their emotions and can deal with any circumstance without getting manic.