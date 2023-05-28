Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Excessively Coddled by Their Siblings

Siblings are most likely your close confidantes and earliest companions. And a lot of star signs have a special tie of love and affection with their brothers and sisters. At times, they may simply adore making fun of them and tease them about embarrassing times having grown up in the same family. Even household squabbles may be common between them, but they deeply cherish their playmates in the end. And several of these zodiac signs are excessively coddled by their siblings who simply dote on them. So, these zodiac signs truly know what it is to be babied, protected, and indulged, thanks to their older siblings. Take a look at who they are:

1. Leo

Leos have busy schedules since they work, have projects, and attend a lot of social gatherings. They are very aware of what is going on in the world, and they might become overwhelmed by it at times. This is because Leo believes that having to be strong and mature is exhausting. Therefore, if their sibling wants to make their life pleasant and easygoing, they let them. After all, when Lions are in a bad mood, the last thing they want to do is solve a difficult problem or do anything that drains them. So, they allow their siblings to coddle them for too long because they like being babied. Indeed, they make this fire sign believe Leo is invincible and can do no wrong. Their siblings often seek to shield Leo from ever feeling pain or making errors; therefore, they may be guilty of spoon-feeding them excessively at times.

2. Cancer

Cancerians are quite emotional and desire a close relationship with their siblings. They are also incredibly sensitive and giving. However, this may be exhausting, as the Crab doesn't always want to be the leader or the warrior. Sometimes they just want to relax and let someone else take care of them. So, Cancers don't mind if their brothers and sisters coddle them. Like everyone else, Cancerians appreciate feeling cared for by siblings who wait on them hand and foot. Be it getting their brother or sister to drive them to the airport for a trip, buy them groceries, or clean their room, they have their siblings help them without moving a finger. Moreover, if frequent positive reinforcement is part of the mollycoddling, then they are immensely pleased. They understand that they will eventually be back to handling everything, because they can manage their life perfectly by themselves.

3. Taurus

When it comes to their siblings, the Bulls enjoy proving their point and getting into arguments just for fun. However, they are cheerful and are likely to be the most popular person at family reunions. But deep down, Taureans are deeply attached to their possessions. If their sibling touches their favorite shirt without permission, they would give them the silent treatment. So, their siblings often go out of their way to appease Taurus. They prepare their meals for them, do their laundry, and pamper them to bits. In return, Taureans also greatly appreciate their relationships. They can serve as a parental figure when both of the actual parents are unavailable. They live in harmony, not conflict, so if their brothers and sisters want to make their life a little easier and more tranquil by coddling them, Taurus is happy with that.

4. Scorpio

Even the strongest and most capable people need to be pampered from time to time. And in a house full of people, Scorpio may feel as if their needs are being ignored at times. Therefore, they prefer to be cared for, and not pushed to make all the difficult decisions themselves. They often think that it would be fantastic if they had a manager or an assistant who would take care of all the tedious tasks so they could think and create. After all, they'd rather someone else take the lead in a fight; they're fine with being shielded from family conflicts. This is precisely why some water signs like Scorpio enjoy being coddled by their siblings. It gives them a sense of security and affection. Since they prefer positive reinforcement to hard criticism, they'll appreciate being pampered. They prefer their siblings to indulge their every request, no matter how ridiculous it is.

Even the most active and adventurous people like these star signs appreciate having others support and encourage them. After all, when you have siblings who coddle you and think you're terrific no matter what, you feel confident and free to take risks in life and seize every opportunity!

