Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Babysitting Kids in the Neighborhood

Right from a young age, kids get the majority of their information about the world from their parents and other family members such as grandparents, uncles, and aunts. This means they don't have many chances to engage with adults from various origins, experiences, abilities, and ideologies until they reach school age. But all this changes when they have a babysitter at a young age. Sometimes, it is a neighbor who steps in to watch the kids while the parents are busy. And at other times, it is hired help. But if you happen to know any of the following star signs, you wouldn’t hesitate to ask them to babysit your kids, for they provide positive guidance and mentorship to the toddlers they care for. In fact, most of them simply light up at the prospect of babysitting their neighbor’s kids for a while. Take a look at who they are:

1. Scorpio

Scorpios like children and find them delightful. Their neighborhood kids are a source of great joy for this water sign. They are adored as babysitters because they are overflowing with ideas. Scorpios don’t hesitate to recreate games, magic, and fun to win a child's heart. Scorpio will almost certainly rise to the occasion if someone asks them to babysit their kids, nephews, or nieces. Scorpio is recognized for having the extraordinary ability to keep cool in stressful situations. So, if they are taking care of kids who make a mess, they would calmly clean up and help cheer up the little ones. Their way with kids helps them become disciplined, for children thoroughly understand what is permissible and what’s not ideal to do while Scorpio is babysitting.

2. Pisces

Pisces has a soft spot for children. While most people may feel irked when asked to accept to babysit their neighbor or cousin's child at the last moment, Pisces is thrilled when such incidents occur frequently. When this occurs, the water sign is content and enjoys their time with the child. They can rearrange plans and throw wild tea parties for the sake of a child. In fact, when Pisces takes over for a few hours, the day spent with them is filled with as many emotions and happy thoughts as a New Year's or Birthday party. In turn, children find Pisces easy and delightful to play with. Small children notice how adults treat them and eventually want their parents to take them to Pisces because they are kind, attentive, joyous, and highly engaging. So, Pisces make wonderful babysitters in the children’s eyes.

3. Cancer

Cancer is an ace of all trades, as they are gentle with children and excellent housekeepers. They adore babysitting the little ones in their neighborhood, as it is a pleasurable experience for them. They try to entertain little ones by giving the child a box of pencils or a book for drawing. They are very creative in coming up with appealing activities, and the kids will be content with such time spent. They may also let them stay and watch TV while escaping to the other room to continue baking them cookies. The good times are guaranteed when Cancer is babysitting their neighbor’s tiny tots. Cancer is likely to spend more time with a baby if the parents aren’t home yet. But they will never leave the baby alone or nap on the job while babysitting.

Advertisement

4. Leo

This fire sign has reverence for newborns and is readily thrilled by all children. They are willing to play with youngsters and discuss any school work with children, committing to their growth of logical thinking and world vision. They enjoy talking to children and will think it natural to respond to serious queries about life from a child. Additionally, Leo is so active and lively that they find time to sing the kids songs, scroll through the park lanes, and buy ice cream. Even if the babysitting request came at the last minute, Leo’s feeling of duty is too strong. So, they tend to accept babysitting despite any reservations. Moreover, Leo is recognized for their excessive leniency, playful nature, and an insane love of kids. As a result, the child left with Leo gets to merrily do whatever they want until the baby's parents arrive!

Many of these star signs fancy being a mentor to neighborhood kids. This is because they are humbled by the concept that they can affect the child and set an example of what to do and where to inspire and aim in the future. They are willing to transfer all of their good and decent intentions to the tiny tots!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Capricorn Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility

Advertisement

8 Negative Traits of a Virgo You Should Be Aware of

Aries to Cancer: 4 Family-oriented zodiac signs who embody the spirit of Diwali every day of their lives