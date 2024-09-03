Leo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Don’t Dwell on Broken Bonds with Friends Or Lovers

Some people find that they detest dwelling on the past, as it wasn’t easy for them to move on from the events that led to a tragedy or heartbreak in the first place. In fact, these star signs grow up with the belief that they should never look back on the possibilities of not choosing a different path in life, be it personally or professionally.

They are so focused on being the architects in their own lives and building a better tomorrow that they refuse to spend time rebuilding burnt bridges. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

If Taurus’ bond with a friend or lover is somehow irreparably sullied, it causes them to become aloof. Whether it was jealousy, inconsistent behavior, or dishonesty that caused the rift between them, Taurus would focus on moving on. Even if their lover or family member begged them to reconsider, they would never forgive someone who had wronged them.

This sign values trust beyond all else; they don't hand it over lightly. They’ve probably overshared and explained away a lot of their friend’s poisonous behavior in the past. But they also stand firmly by their decisions after they have been made. Hence, Taurus never looks back nor wonders what could have happened had they maintained the friendship.

When a Scorpio is disrespected by anyone they care about, this water sign decides to banish that person from their lives. Scorpio may also think it would be humiliating to reconcile with the person who betrayed them. If their life has a few ups and downs, they never try to pacify themselves by thinking of the past. Nor do Scorpios wonder about what could have been, had they chosen a different path.

They simply rely on their loved ones and chart the way ahead with wise counsel and a bushel of optimism! Interestingly, they use this philosophy in every facet of life and tend to move on without a backward glance when they’re in hurtful situations.

Although they are incredibly compassionate and nurturing in any environment, Leos aren't as tough as they appear to be. They are inherently vulnerable people who feel insecure at certain times in life. So, when their ego is wounded by someone at work or within their friend group, Leo often finds it hard to recover from the hurt.

Out of pure principle, they would decline to mend the relationship or friendship that they have had to leave in the past. These fire signs don't change their minds because they are committed to the future, they see for themselves. Hence, they may pardon their pals for innumerable small slights and perhaps even for not standing up for them, but they never go back to renewing the bond they shared. Instead, they move on to a happier headspace.

Virgos cherish a strong sense of self and don't hesitate to admit when a relationship is beyond repair. This is because they want to get over the harm the connection had done to them. Perhaps this is why there is little chance for reconciliation.

In fact, for a Virgo, a breakup always signals a fresh start, and these earth signs recover well from a split. Most Virgos would never permit themselves to go back and renew their relationship with their ex even if they still have a small amount of affection left for them.

There is never a chance of turning back once these star signs are finished with a situation or a person. This is because they value their self-respect and would never give up their individuality to redo the past even when they’re feeling blue.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

