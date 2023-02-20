Leo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Excel at Building Healthy Love Relationships

We all seek a romantic relationship that has fidelity and trust between partners. While not everyone is predisposed to having such a relationship, some zodiac signs have a penchant for building connections where no party is dominant, but both are given equal importance. They ensure that they share decisions with their lovers and value their independence. The following star signs make excellent partners because their mates are never clingy . Instead, there are undertones of admiration and respect in their bond. Take a look at who they are-

The Lion is one of the most liberal star signs to date. After all, Leo has great respect for people's spaces. Their mate isn’t required to be by their side all the time. They also freely share their introspection with their lover. This eventually opens a channel of clear communication. When on a date, a Leo’s attention is completely focused on their mate to ensure their lover feels comforted as though they are actually the target of their attention.

2. Taurus

This earth sign is the dream partner many crave because they don't coerce their mates into intimacy without their verbal agreement. They make a great effort to make their date feel physically safe. In case of misunderstandings or conflicts, Taurus is known to be the first to reconcile and negotiate with their partner because the Bull holds their mate’s wishes and feelings in high regard.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius is a lover who encourages their girlfriend or boyfriend to engage in activities they enjoy and to get out with friends on their own. They support their partner’s career and ensure that no one is pressuring them or using guilt to make them do something they don't want to. When it comes to intimacy, they also accept the concept of consent, which builds a healthy physical relationship.

4. Virgo

Virgo excels at setting boundaries that allow their spouse and themselves to address each other's needs in a way that both of them are comfortable with. Even when there are disagreements, Virgo’s loving words let their spouse express emotions in a way that the other person feels heard and unjudged.

These star signs understand that building trust requires patience. Their tendency to have a healthy love relationship enables their lover to be transparent with them. So they know that they can count on each other.