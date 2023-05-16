Leo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Look Back on What Could Have Been

Most people find that they detest dwelling on the past, as it wasn’t easy for them to move on from the events that led to their heartbreak in the first place. In fact, there are some zodiac star signs who grow up with the belief that they would never wish to consider what could have been if they had done things differently or chosen a different path in life, be it personally or professionally. They are so focused on being the architects in their own lives and building a better tomorrow that they refuse to spend time looking back. Take a look at the star signs who tend to emphasize their self-respect highly and would never give up their individuality to redo the past. The prospect of redoing their past mistakes in life has no allure for them, even when they’re feeling blue.

1. Leo

Although they are incredibly compassionate and nurturing in any environment, the regal Leo isn't as tough as they appear to be. They are inherently vulnerable people who occasionally feel insecure about their abilities. The worst thing that could happen to them is to have their ego wounded by someone at work. Leo often finds it hard to recover from that. So, before their working relationship is strained too much, Leo will most certainly conclude their employment once they endure a bit of contempt and maltreatment from their superiors. They pardon their co-workers for innumerable small slights and perhaps even for not standing up for them. But they move on to a happier workplace and never look back.

2. Virgo

Nothing is prized by a Virgo as much as their pride. For them, it takes precedence over any other feeling. They cherish a strong sense of self and don't want to have their assumptions about people proven wrong. So, when they don’t see a breakup coming, it can hurt their ego. Perhaps this is why there is little chance for reconciliation. For a Virgo, a breakup always signals a fresh start. Similar to spring cleaning or other home repair tasks, they recover well from a split. Most Virgos would also never permit themselves to go back and renew their relationship with their ex even if they still have a small amount of tenderness left for them. Sometimes they make sure that the relationship is beyond repair. This is because they never want to get over the harm the connection had done to them.

3. Taurus

If a Taurus decides to distance themselves from a friend who they do not trust, their decision is usually permanent. It's made because their honor was somehow irreparably sullied. Whether it was jealousy, inconsistent behavior, dishonesty, or a failure to be there for Taurus, some situations cause them to become aloof. Even if their lover or family member begged them to reconsider, they would never forgive someone who had wronged them. This sign values trust beyond all else; they don't hand it over lightly and they never get it back. They’ve probably overshared and explained away a lot of their friend’s poisonous behavior in the past. But they also stand firmly by their decisions after they have been made. Hence, Taurus never looks back nor wonders what could have been had they maintained the friendship.

4. Scorpio

When a Scorpio is disrespected by anyone they care about, this water sign decides to banish that person from their lives. Scorpio would never think of humiliating oneself by reconciling with them. This is the individual that wronged Scorpio and made them feel bad. On their way out of the life of a person who betrayed them, this zodiac sign would burn every bridge. They use this philosophy in every facet of life and tend to move on without a backward glance from any situation. If their life has a few ups and downs, they never try to pacify themselves by thinking of the past. Nor do Scorpios wonder about what could have been, had they chosen a different path. They simply rely on their loved ones and chart the way ahead with wise counsel and a bushel of optimism!

There is never a chance of turning back once these star signs are finished with a situation or a person. Out of pure principle, they would decline to mend a relationship or friendship they have had to leave in the past. They don't change their minds because they are committed to the future they see for themselves.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.